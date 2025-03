Rainbow sightings to the north late in the day! Above is from Kevin Stock, who explains, “We caught this photo of the Kittitas headed to Fauntleroy as we were docking at Vashon about 5 p.m. today.” The next view is from John-Michael Bennett III:

And from longtime WSB contributor Jason Grotelueschen at Walt Hundley Playfield:

Tomorrow’s likely to have some sunshine as well as some showers, according to the National Weather Service.