WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 19 things to do

(Photo by Dave Gershgorn)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are possibilities for your Sunday:

WEST SEATTLE LITTLE LEAGUE JAMBOREE: 9 am-6 pm at Bar-S Fields (6425 SW Admiral Way), cheer for WSLL players as they start their season! Details in our calendar listing.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Today’s run leaves from Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), 9 am.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Meet up with other players – all levels – 9:30-11:30 am at The Missing Piece. (35th/Roxbury)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open 10 am-2 pm, with early-spring produce (root vegetables! greens! cabbage! apples!) plus beverages, flowers, cheese, yogurt, fish, meat, prepared hot food, baked goods, nuts, dried peppers, garlic, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

SEED GIVEAWAY AT THE MARKET: 10 am-1 pm, the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle will be there (near California/Alaska) with free seeds both for those who ordered them and for others interested.

DUWAMISH TRIBE LONGHOUSE & CULTURAL CENTER: The Longhouse is open for visitors, 10 am-5 pm. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

KINDIE WEST MUSIC SERIES: The Sunday morning family-music concerts are back! First of five concerts, 10:30 am at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW), this time starring Harmonica Pocket.

FREE NIA CLASS: 10:30 am Sundays, first class free if you pre-register. Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska)

READY FREDDY PREP PARTY: 11 am at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), preparedness coach Alice Kuder shows you how to get started with getting ready – our calendar listing has registration info.

TILDEN SCHOOL BOOK FAIR: Last day! Make a purchase at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW), mention Tilden School (WSB sponsor) at checkout, and part of the proceeds will benefit the school.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool to get your project going, or to finish assembling a holiday gift? Borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

SAVE THE POSTAL SERVICE: Regional protest as part of a nationwide demonstration against dismantling/privatizing the U.S. Postal Service, 1 pm outside Westwood Post Office (2725 SW Trenton)

WEST SEATTLE INDIVISIBLE: The resistance group has a meeting for newcomers at 1:30 pm, for everyone else (newcomers welcome to stay) at 3 pm, both at South Seattle College‘s CAB cafeteria at center of campus, enter from north and park in north lot. (6000 16th SW)

VISIT NEPENTHE: Big afternoon at the little shop (9447 35th SW):

Art Show featuring glass artist Judy Popky

Open house

*Food * Drinks * Chair massage*

2-5 pm.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

NATURE JOURNALING: Nature journaling with Alma at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) – register here.

WEST SEATTLE CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: Monthly gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm (come early to buy your beverage and chat) – this month’s title, “The Idiot.”

SPRING EQUINOX YOGA & TAROT WORKSHOP: With Natalie, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), 6:30 pm. $50. Register here.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday night music – the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!