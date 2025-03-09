WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 16 notes!

(Blossoms at The Kenney, photographed by Troy Sterk)

Got all your clocks synched up after the overnight “spring forward” time change? From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s (mostly) time-sensitive info for your Sunday:

TRAFFIC ALERT: More work likely at Fauntleroy/Alaska today.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE BOOTHS: This year’s Girl Scout Cookie in-person sales continue today! Go here to look for a cookie booth near you – multiple troops are selling at various spots, during various time slots, in West Seattle. (Is your troop out selling cookies? Send a pic – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!)

WESTIES RUN CLUB: No group run today.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Meet up with other players – all levels – 9:30-11:30 am at The Missing Piece. (35th/Roxbury)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open 10 am-2 pm, with late-winter produce (root vegetables! greens! cabbage! apples!) and beverages, flowers, cheese, yogurt, fish, meat, prepared hot food, baked goods, nuts, dried peppers, garlic, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

DUWAMISH TRIBE LONGHOUSE & CULTURAL CENTER: The Longhouse is open for visitors, 10 am-5 pm. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

FREE NIA CLASS: 10:30 am Sundays, first class free if you pre-register. Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska)

READY FREDDY DISASTER PREP PARTY: 11 am at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), preparedness coach Alice Kuder leads a free and fast party to help you take a step down the road of being ready.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool to get your project going, or to finish assembling a holiday gift? Borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

COMMUNITY CLOG-DANCING LESSONS: Second of three Sundays with 1 pm lessons at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

EVERGREEN ENSEMBLE CONCERT: The choral group presents a concert titled “Requiem,” described as “a stirring program that looks at the ways we confront death and tragedy through our music, and how despite the experiences of pain and despair, we can move forward with resiliency, grace, and hope.” Read more here – and get the code for a 30 percent ticket discount if you buy in advance. The concert is at 3 pm inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church (42nd/Genesee).

LADIES MUSICAL OPERA: Free concert at 3 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library – see the program here. (2306 42nd SW)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Local musicians Steve & Kristi Nebel with Thaddeus Spae perform at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) 3-5 pm today.

ASTRA LUMINA: Almost out of time to catch the celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. Tonight, 7 pm and later admission times. Tickets and info here.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday nights feature music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

