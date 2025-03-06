WEST SEATTLE SCENE: History lesson at Denny IMS

The photo and report are from teacher Alan Blackman at Denny International Middle School, who brought special guests to the school library today:

(Dawa, Marcus, and Geordan from the Buffalo Soldiers of Seattle)

Today, scholars at Denny International Middle School were joined by members of the Buffalo Soldiers of Seattle, an organization which honors the legacy of African American military veterans from 1866 until 1951. Our presenters shared information about the history of Black soldiers in the military, embodied by the motos “Ready and Forward,” and “We Can, We Will!” The Buffalo Soldiers of Seattle also spoke about the programs they offer to young people, from day camps to equine therapy. We are so fortunate to have the opportunity to learn from this fantastic organization!