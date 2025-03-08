WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY! 32 notes for the last day before we ‘spring forward’

(Almost spring! Photo by Gary Pro)

Here’s what’s happening on your Saturday, mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

TIME CHANGE: First a big reminder – tonight (yes, technically tomorrow, 2 am Sunday) we “spring forward” an hour, as Daylight Saving Time returns.

TRAFFIC NOTES: Metro advisories warn of “construction” again this weekend at Fauntleroy/Alaska, so if you have to head through that intersection, be forewarned. (We’ll go there later this morning for a look at what specifically is or is not affected.) … Beware a possible backup on northbound 16th SW on Puget Ridge this morning because of the next event:

RECYCLE/REUSE/SHREDDING EVENT: 9 am-noon (or until all the trucks fill up and leave, whichever comes first), the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce and West Seattle Junction Association team up again for the free recycling/shredding event in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor). This time, you’ll park and walk your item(s) to the dropoff stations (assistance will be available for people who are mobility-challenged). The list of what will and won’t be accepted is here.

(Troop 42886, which will have a cookie booth today outside Three Little Birds/Alair at 3270 California SW)

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE BOOTHS: This year’s Girl Scout Cookie in-person sales continue today! Go here to look for a cookie booth near you – multiple troops are selling at various spots, during various time slots, in West Seattle. (Is your troop out selling cookies? We welcome photos – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!)

GATEWOOD ELEMENTARY ONLINE AUCTION: Continuing today, all are welcome to bid on the many items, experiences, packages, etc. raising money for the Gatewood Gators – start here.

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet up at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free community meditation, 9 am at Inner Alchemy‘s sanctuary/studio (3618 SW Alaska).

INTRODUCTORY WALK: First of two sequential weekly walking events – meeting at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, first at 9:30 am for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Then at 10 am, you’re invited to join others for the full weekly walk in Lincoln Park (also meet at 47th/Fauntleroy). ‘

MOUNTAIN TO SOUND OUTFITTERS CLEARANCE SALE: “We’re offering our best discounts of the season on all of our winter gear!” says Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor). Open 10 am-6 pm today.

FAMILY MOVIE: All are welcome at this screening of “My Neighbor Totoro,” 10 am at Admiral Theater (2343 California SW), benefiting Rainier Valley Co-op Preschool.

PLANT A MIYAWAKI FOREST: 10 am-1 pm today, you can continue the work this group of volunteers did last month near Longfellow Creek:

Go here to register and get details.

(29th SW & SW Brandon)

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

GRIEFSHARE: If you have lost someone close to you, this is for you. Fourth week of 13-week series today, 10:30 am, Grace Church (10323 28th SW).

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – “This is a free, weekly, in-person active writing group grounded in the Amherst Writers and Artists method. It is a safe, critique-free space. Writers of all levels welcome, 16 and up.” Our calendar listing has location and RSVP info.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30-11 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), meant for kids 0-5.

POLAR PLUNGE, WITH BEER GARDEN & FOOD TRUCKS: All-day fundraiser for Special Olympics of Washington at Alki Beach, by the bathhouse (60th/Alki). Register here to plunge – that starts at 1 pm, after a 12:15 pm costume contest; there’s also a Winter Beer Garden and up to 10 food trucks!

.FREE TAX HELP: 11 am-3 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW).

FAMILY READING TIME: 11 am family reading time returns at new home of Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the newest exhibit, about the West Duwamish Greenbelt! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

MAKE HANDBUILT ANIMALS: 1-3 pm, join Kristen for this session at The Clay Cauldron. Our calendar listing explains how to register. (5214 Delridge Way SW)

FREE MASSAGE: Walk-in clinic at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW), 3-5 pm.

WATER POLO TREAD-A-THON: 3:30-5 pm at Southwest Pool, members of the West Seattle Water Polo team are treading water to raise money, as previewed here. Donate here! (2801 SW Thistle)

ASTRA LUMINA: The illuminated walk at Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge continues this weekend and wraps up next weekend. 6 pm and later entry times; ticket cost varies. (6000 16th SW)

‘CARTOON MESS LIVE’ AT KENYON HALL: Doors 7, show 7:30, unique animated improv at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) – as explained here (where you’ll also find ticket info).

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: 7 pm, The Punktuals‘ album-release party,. No cover, all ages. (4559 California SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Tonight – Fat Saturn, Leo Leo, Jones & Cole!Doors 7, music 8, 21+, $10 cover.

(3803 Delridge Way SW)

THE BIG LE-BOWL-SKI: Bowling and movie night! 7-9 pm, bowl at West Seattle Bowl (39th/Oregon); 9:30-11:30 pm, watch “The Big Lebowski” at Admiral Theater (2343 California SW). Get your ticket(s) here.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Spinning starts 9 pm with DJ Shonuph at Revelry Room – check here to see who. (4547 California SW)

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday night singing! 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

