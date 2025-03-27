WEST SEATTLE. CRIME WATCH: Police targeting shoplifters at Westwood Village

Listening to police radio lately, we’ve heard a lot more dispatches for officers to respond to reports of shoplifting at Westwood Village. Police are also continuing to run targeted stings, and released a short summary about another one last night, so we asked for more details – here’s the report narrative we received, in its entirety (with the suspect’s name redacted, as she is not yet charged in this case):

On March 26, 2025, Officers were conducting Retail Theft Operations, at Target (located at 2800 SW Barton), which suffers a significant amount of retail theft.

The mission of this operation is to disrupt shoplifting, the trafficking of stolen goods, criminal activity, and other criminal activity that negatively impacts the public’s quality of life in the City of Seattle.

A sworn Seattle Police Detective XXXXXXXX was inside the store’s office observing the security cameras. Arrestee xxxxxx entered the store and selected items that were displayed for sale. xxxxxx concealed items in her bag, then exited the store, passing all points of sale, making no attempt to pay for the merchandise.

Det. XXXXXXXX described xxxxxx to officers waiting to stop and arrest her. Officers subsequently stopped xxxxxx. Det. XXXXXXXX confirmed officers had apprehended the correct suspect.

Officers photographed and returned the stolen items to Target. They also obtained a receipt for the stolen items. The total amount for the items taken was $90.97.

Officers developed probable cause to arrest xxxxxx for RCW 9A.52.030, Burglary 2nd Degree. … xxxxxx was previously trespassed from Target by CW/XXXXX and was arrested by SPD on 01/09/2025 for Burglary 2nd Degree after having been trespassed and re-entering the store and stealing. CW/XXXXX immediately recognized xxxxxx as soon as she entered the store because she was just trespassed on 11/29/2024. (She) was transported and booked into the King County Jail.