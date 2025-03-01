West Seattle, Washington

01 Saturday

48℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Home-invasion burglary

March 1, 2025 10:43 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Reader report from a resident on 26th SW north of Roxbury who called this in to 911 around 4 pm Friday:

I was not feeling well and was asleep when I was awakened by a woman with a flashlight coming into my room. I chased her down stairs and caught her as she was fleeing out my front door. This is when a male accomplice came back and pushed me while demanding I let her go.

The police did not see a point of entry. Since, the doors were open and undamaged I decided to check my back yard and discovered they had removed a glass panel from a bedroom window as a point of entry. The person that installed my security doors told me that they would never get through one of their doors and it would be more likely that an intruder would come through a window instead.

I immediately noticed that all my keys were gone. This has resulted in my spending a considerable amount of money trying to remedy the situation.

The case number is 25-55434.

The victim did not include descriptive information, so we’re asking on followup.

Share This

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Home-invasion burglary"

  • Meryl March 1, 2025 (11:06 am)
    Reply

    Terrifying. I’m glad you are physically ok. 

  • Check who’s been coming around March 1, 2025 (11:07 am)
    Reply

    If they used a window it’s likely someone who had come before and seen it was an easier entry point and they had enough time to remove the panel. Get motion activated flood lights if possible with an alarm. Homeowner is lucky they ran away although they have your keys. It could have been fatal at that point. They will probably come back. Guard your mailbox and switch to a locked one or hold your mail for time being. 

  • WS citizen March 1, 2025 (11:11 am)
    Reply

    The continued presence of so many people in the neighborhood occupying tents, Rvs and trailers on the streets and along the streets without proper housing and employment likely creates the conditions for such antics and criminal behavior. The activities ousted from SW Trenton St on the north side of the Westwood Village Post Office are still in our neighborhood. One only needs to observe the broader area. It’s a vicious circle. Anyone else wish those individuals that are “off a positive track in their lives” could find a real solution to getting on a wholesome positive path. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.