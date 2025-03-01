WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Home-invasion burglary

Reader report from a resident on 26th SW north of Roxbury who called this in to 911 around 4 pm Friday:

I was not feeling well and was asleep when I was awakened by a woman with a flashlight coming into my room. I chased her down stairs and caught her as she was fleeing out my front door. This is when a male accomplice came back and pushed me while demanding I let her go.

The police did not see a point of entry. Since, the doors were open and undamaged I decided to check my back yard and discovered they had removed a glass panel from a bedroom window as a point of entry. The person that installed my security doors told me that they would never get through one of their doors and it would be more likely that an intruder would come through a window instead.

I immediately noticed that all my keys were gone. This has resulted in my spending a considerable amount of money trying to remedy the situation.

The case number is 25-55434.