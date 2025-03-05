WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-and-run driver in stolen car on Alki

Reader report from Gabi on 63rd SW just south of Alki Avenue:

At 3 AM last night, we were awokened by a crash outside our window on the north end of 63rd Ave SW. It turned out to be teens who stole a car, lost control, and crashed it into our car and our neighbor’s, photos attached. Our neighbor was out smoking and saw it happen, two teens getting out of the car and running off.

Minutes later before we got outside to assess the damage, our neighbor that was outside saw a car come speeding back, a teen got out and grabbed stuff from the stolen crashed car, got back in and sped away, flipping off our watching neighbor and yelling an expletive at him.

SPD confirmed the car was stolen. We’re hoping someone on 63rd has camera footage!

We’re sad to say that this is the 3rd time within a year that out-of-control cars have crashed into vehicles parked on the west side of 63rd.