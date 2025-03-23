WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation in church parking lot

12:41 AM: Police are on both sides of SW Roxbury around 18th SW after a report of gunfire. So far it sounds like they’ve confirmed bullet damage along the parking lot on the south side of Holy Family, including at least three vehicles, and at least 19 shell casings. Officers told dispatch that witnesses reported three people getting out of a white Tesla, opening fire, then getting back into it and leaving. No injuries reported so far.

12:46 AM: Officers just told dispatch there are two scenes in the parking lot, and the second one has at least 15 “handgun rounds.” They’ve mentioned finding “rifle casings” too. But now another witness is telling police the Tesla was dark, not white.

12:54 AM: Police report finding a “bullet fragment” inside a building adjacent to the church lot. (Note that this is an SPD investigation despite Holy Family being south of Roxbury; the city limit jogs south there to keep the church campus inside the city.)