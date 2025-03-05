WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early morning gunfire confirmed after all

Just after 1 am, 911 callers reported possible gunfire in the SW Raymond vicinity, on both sides of 35th SW. But when we inquired with SPD at mid-morning today, they told us officers hadn’t found any evidence (victim, property damage, shell casings), so it didn’t go into the files as confirmed gunfire. Then, hours later, that changed. A reader who works in the area and wants to be anonymous tells WSB that 15 shell casings were found later in the morning, outside High Point Library, near the King County Elections ballot box. The SPD case for the found casings is 25-59930.