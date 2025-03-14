West Seattle Community Orchestras concert, Big Band Dinner Dance, Rainbow Girls, Space Needle lasers, sports, more for your Friday

(Harbor seal, photographed at T-107 Park by Steve Bender)

It’s the final Friday of winter! Here’s what’s up today/tonight, mostly from the West Seattle Event Calendar:

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: 10 am-11:30 am, weekly free drop-in playtime at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

GRILLED CHEESE: The Franz Bread Grilled Cheese Truck is scheduled to visit West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor) 11 am-1:30 p.

FREE TAX HELP: Drop-in help at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), 11 am-4 pm, appointments recommended.

BABY STORY TIME: Noon-12:30 pm at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: Fridays at 12:15 pm – info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SPORTS: Three high-school games/matches today – 4 pm West Seattle High School boys’ soccer vs. North Creek at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle), 4 pm Chief Sealth IHS fastpitch softball vs. Newport at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 7 pm WSHS baseball vs. Sumner at SWAC.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE BOOTHS: This year’s Girl Scout Cookie in-person sales start their final weekend today! Go here to look for a cookie booth near you – multiple troops are selling at various spots in West Seattle.

EMERALD CITY DRAMA CLUB GRAND OPENING: 4:30 pm, as previewed here. (4455 California SW)

BIG BAND DINNER DANCE AT WSHS: As previewed here, 6 pm, the West Seattle Big Band joins student musicians for a night of music, (optional) dancing, and student-prepared cuisine, raising money for WSHS programs. (3000 California SW)

SONGWRITERS’ SHOWCASE AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Monthly songwriters’ showcase at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6-8 pm, all ages, no cover.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: PZ, Nia, Yoshio, WAiKS, doors at 6 pm and music at 7 pm, details here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SLIME-MAKING AND SISTERHOOD: 6:30 pm, West Seattle Rainbow Girls welcome 10- to 18-year-olds interested in leadership skills and fu with this group, event at Alki Masonic Center (4736 40th SW).

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS’ FREE CONCERT: 7 pm at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle), the West Seattle Community Orchestras‘ Symphony Orchestra and Wind Symphony perform a free concert – details in our calendar listing.

DRAG AT KENYON HALL: This month’s Kenyon Hall Cabaret show, 7 pm at the historic venue, all ages. (7904 35th SW)

SPACE NEEDLE LASER SHOW: One-night-only laser-art installation expected to be visible here, GuideStar (here’s our preview), 7:30-9:30 pm.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Peg tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), doors at 9 pm, $18 cover, $5 skates, 21+. Tonight’s slate: Haunted Horses, Help, Machine Country.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or calendar, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!