WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: New video and photos

Thanks again for sharing your bird photos – and, to start this gallery, video:

Ted recorded that Barred Owl stalking a squirrel in Arbor Heights. Meantime, Samantha Wren photographed Cedar Waxwings, so beautiful we’re including two views:

From Jon Anderson, a Spotted Towhee:

Stewart L. shared his “first (Great Blue Heron) of the season”:

Steve Bender found this Belted Kingfisher at Jack Block Park:

Even bluer, Theresa Arbow O’Connor‘s “backyard bird,” a Steller’s Jay:

And our recent fog gave Tom Trulin a murky view of an Eagle and Crow at Lincoln Park:

