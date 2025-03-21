WEEKEND PREVIEW: Here’s what you’ll find at Saturday’s Resource Fair at Westwood Village

One more reminder that a Resource Fair is planned at Westwood Village‘s ex-Bed Bath Beyond/Spirit Halloween space on Saturday, 11 am-3 pm. We asked the Seattle Police Community Resource Officers, who organized it, for a list of the 40+ participating agencies/organizations – here it is:
Community Service Officers/SPD
Villa Communitaria
Seattle Animal Shelter/Control
Promoteres Network
Hopelink Community transportation program
King County Public Health Community Navigators
Building Beyond Communities
King County Health Public Outreach
Resource Navigation Neighborhood House
Neighborhood House MHP
Community Access & Engagement King County L&I
Washingron Relay Outreach
Project Help
Impact Public Schools Outreach
King County Environmental Health Services
Cell Phone Provider
Disability Empowerment Center
Union Gospel Mission
King County e-911
DEA Outreach
Seattle Public Schools
Victim Support Team
We Heart Seattle
Sea Mar Community Health Centers
Valley Cities Behavioral Health
Southwest PCT Crime Prevention Coordinator
Arms Around You
Communities of Belonging
Community for Youth
Delridge Community Center
Overdose Coordinator/KCME
Cultivate South Park
The More We Love
Care-a-Van WSDOH Vaccine Van
VA – suicide prevention coordinator
Transform Burien
Target
Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association
Haircut Team
West Seattle Food Bank
Park Rangers
Humana
Atlantic Street Center
Community Health Plan of WA
Alcoholics Anonymous
Seattle Public Library – High Point
Molina Healthcare
TJX/Marshalls
If you’re in need of vaccination – either child or adult – here’s what the Care-A-Van will be there to offer.
