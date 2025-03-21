WEEKEND PREVIEW: Here’s what you’ll find at Saturday’s Resource Fair at Westwood Village

One more reminder that a Resource Fair is planned at Westwood Village‘s ex-Bed Bath Beyond/Spirit Halloween space on Saturday, 11 am-3 pm. We asked the Seattle Police Community Resource Officers, who organized it, for a list of the 40+ participating agencies/organizations – here it is:

Community Service Officers/SPD

Villa Communitaria

Seattle Animal Shelter/Control

Promoteres Network

Hopelink Community transportation program

King County Public Health Community Navigators

Building Beyond Communities

King County Health Public Outreach

Resource Navigation Neighborhood House

Neighborhood House MHP

Community Access & Engagement King County L&I

Washingron Relay Outreach

Project Help

Impact Public Schools Outreach

King County Environmental Health Services

Cell Phone Provider

Disability Empowerment Center

Union Gospel Mission

King County e-911

DEA Outreach

Seattle Public Schools

Victim Support Team

We Heart Seattle

Sea Mar Community Health Centers

Valley Cities Behavioral Health

Southwest PCT Crime Prevention Coordinator

Arms Around You

Communities of Belonging

Community for Youth

Delridge Community Center

Overdose Coordinator/KCME

Cultivate South Park

The More We Love

Care-a-Van WSDOH Vaccine Van

VA – suicide prevention coordinator

Transform Burien

Target

Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association

Haircut Team

West Seattle Food Bank

Park Rangers

Humana

Atlantic Street Center

Community Health Plan of WA

Alcoholics Anonymous

Seattle Public Library – High Point

Molina Healthcare

TJX/Marshalls

If you’re in need of vaccination – either child or adult – here’s what the Care-A-Van will be there to offer.