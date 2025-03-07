WEEKEND PREVIEW: Evergreen Ensemble concert Sunday, with ticket discount

This Sunday, the Evergreen Ensemble brings their vocal artistry back to West Seattle, after sponsoring WSB this week to amplify the invitation to prospective concertgoers. They’re also offering a discount code that’ll get you 30 percent off the ticket price! Here’s the announcement:

Evergreen Ensemble Concert

REQUIEM

March 9 – 3:00 pm, Holy Rosary Catholic Church (4139 42nd Ave SW)

evergreenensemble.com/requiem

For 30% off your ticket order, use the discount code REQUIEM30

Come hear Evergreen Ensemble’s final solo concert series of their 2024-2025 season; a stirring program that looks at the ways we confront death and tragedy through our music, and how despite the experiences of pain and despair, we can move forward with resiliency, grace, and hope.

The concert features two larger works for unaccompanied choir. Dale Trumbore‘s How to Go On was written following the death of a loved one for poet Barbara Crooker and asks, “How can we go on, knowing the end of the story?” The piece answers the question in eight movements that range from questioning and doubt, to introspection, and to an acceptance of mortality. Herbert Howells’ timeless Requiem was famously set aside after the untimely death of his 9-year-old son and was not performed for over 45 years before he was convinced to release it, at which point it quickly was recognized as one of the great choral masterpieces of the 20th century.

The program will close with a West-coast premiere of a beautiful piece titled Dawn by WA composer John Muehleisen, originally commissioned as a companion piece to the Howells. Finally, the concert will end with a beautiful set of African American Spirituals, which of course give us a message of struggle and perseverance from a group of people dealing with unspeakable worldly oppression, and who still call to us all to move forward in hope and love.

They hope the concert offers people some relief from any stress, anxiety, or grief they may be experiencing, and that they can look forward to at least an hour and a half with us where they can be in community and hear music that can soothe the soul and send them back into the world refreshed and hopeful!

For more information or to purchase tickets you can visit evergreenensemble.com/requiem or purchase your tickets at the door. For anyone ordering tickets in advance, you can use the discount code REQUIEM30 for 30% off your order!