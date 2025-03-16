WEEK AHEAD: Q&A with local legislators during ‘telephone town hall’ Monday night

State legislators are in the second half of a session with some huge decisions yet to be made, and you have the chance tomorrow night to hear updates from local legislators as well as ask questions and offer comments about what they should do. The three legislators who represent the 34th District – including West Seattle, White Center, and Vashon/Maury Islands – are having a “telephone town hall” tomorrow night (Monday, March 17). This is an audio-only event, 6-7 pm, with State Senator Emily Alvarado and State House Representatives Joe Fitzgibbon (who is also House Majority Leader) and Brianna Thomas. Many phones in the district should ring right at 6 pm with the invitation to join the meeting; if you don’t get the call, or if you just want to proactively call in anyway, at 6 pm call 855-756-7520 and enter 120781# when prompted for the extension number. (You’ll also find that info in our calendar listing for the “telephone town hall.”)