WEEK AHEAD: Hearing in Olympia on Monday for proposal to allow vehicle-noise enforcement cameras

Less than one month to go for the State Legislature, and while the spotlight is on big concerns like the budget and education funding, other issues are moving along too. Among them, the proposal to allow cities to use cameras as a tool to enforce vehicle-noise rules. The city is backing and tracking that bill, with neighborhoods like Alki and Belltown complaining about vehicle noise. The State House version of the proposal, HB 1423 – with co-sponsors including 34th District State House Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon – is now making its way through the State Senate, where it has a hearing tomorrow afternoon in the Senate Transportation Committee (of which 34th District State Sen. Emily Alvarado is a member). If you’re interested in commenting, the bill’s official infopage has the link you can use (as well as full text of the bill); if you want to watch the committee meeting, set to start at 4 pm Monday, you can do that on this TVW page.