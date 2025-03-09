WEEK AHEAD: From Hiawatha to hubs, here’s what’s planned at Admiral Neighborhood Association’s next gathering

If you live, work, shop, dine, play, study, etc. in the Admiral area, you’re invited to the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s every-other-month gathering this Tuesday, your next chance to talk and hear about community issues and events. Here’s the preview provided by ANA:

Our next general meeting will be Tuesday, March 11th, 7 pm at Admiral Church [4320 SW Hill]. This month we will be joined by Elizabeth Rudrud from the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, Officer German Barreto from the Southwest Precinct, and Cindi Barker from the Emergency Communications Hubs. We will also hear some updates on the Hiawatha Park renovations and volunteer opportunities for our coming events.

ANA is presenting a full slate of events again this year – the West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade, three Admiral Music in the Parks concerts in July, and the Admiral Block Party later in the summer, plus Halloween and winter-holiday happenings.