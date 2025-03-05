US Postal Service confirms Tukwila incident affecting West Seattle mail delivery today

The U.S. Postal Service confirms that mail delivery here will be disrupted today – but should be back to normal tomorrow – in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at a USPS facility in Tukwila. Readers asked us about the possible service interruption, so we contacted the USPS; spokesperson Zachary Laur told WSB, “Mail processing operations were temporarily suspended last night, affecting deliveries in some areas today. Normal processing operations have since resumed, and we expect mail delivery to be fully restored tomorrow.” The Tukwila shooting is believed to have involved a dispute between the worker and someone they knew, according to regional media.