TUESDAY: City Council’s Transportation Committee focuses on existing traffic-safety cameras

While adding new types of enforcement/safety cameras has been under discussion in recent years, the city already deploys several types, including school-zone speed-enforcement cameras, red-light cameras, and transit-lane cameras. Are they making a difference? That’s one of the issues set for discussion when SDOT talks about cameras at 9:30 am tomorrow with the City Council’s Transportation Committee, chaired by District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka. You can watch the meeting here and/or get the basics by looking at the slide decks and memo already linked to the agenda. (Info you’ll find includes the fact the city hasn’t installed a new red-light camera since 2013 – West Seattle has two – and new school-zone cameras on the way include California SW near West Seattle HS and SW Admiral Way near the permanent site of Alki Elementary.) This meeting includes a public-comment period, and the agenda has info on that too.