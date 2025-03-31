TRAFFIC, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Last day of March

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, March 31, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Your Monday forecast is partly sunny with a chance of showers, high in the mid-50s. Today’s sunrise/sunset – 6:49 am and 7:38 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular schedule – first weekday since the “service change,” with three West Seattle routes affected.

Water Taxi – West Seattle service is normal.

Washington State Ferries – Regular service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas and M/V Cathlamet, plus M/V Tillikum is serving as the “bonus boat” this week.

ROAD WORK

-This week, repaving work is set for NB Delridge Way between Genesee and Dakota – details here.

-In White Center, the 16th/104th closure is over – work wrapped up earlier than planned.

STADIUM ZONE

–Mariners’ opening homestand continues with a 6:40 pm game vs. Detroit.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

