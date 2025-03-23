UPDATE: Crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge

12:29 PM: An emergency response toward the southwest end of the westbound West Seattle Bridge is for a flipped Jeep, per a reader.
12:58 PM: Log shows SFD cleared fairly quickly, indicating no major injuries.
We saw it too and called it into 911. It was off the road by the statues. Hope they are ok!
