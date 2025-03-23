West Seattle, Washington

23 Sunday

UPDATE: Crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge

March 23, 2025 12:29 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

12:29 PM: An emergency response toward the southwest end of the westbound West Seattle Bridge is for a flipped Jeep, per a reader.

12:58 PM: Log shows SFD cleared fairly quickly, indicating no major injuries.

2 Replies to "UPDATE: Crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge"

  • KsJ March 23, 2025 (12:37 pm)
    We saw it too and called it into 911. It was off the road by the statues. Hope they are ok!

    • Ms_Monkey March 23, 2025 (12:50 pm)
      Saw EMTs tending to a man standing by the road. So it’s a good sign that he could stand after being involved in a roll over like that. 

