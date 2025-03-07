Tax help x 2, music, skating, cookies, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Blossom time! These were photographed earlier this week by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Friday is here again! Here’s what’s up today/tonight, mostly from the West Seattle Event Calendar:

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: 10 am-11:30 am, weekly free drop-in playtime at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

FREE TAX HELP EVENT #1: Drop-in help at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), 11 am-4 pm, appointments recommended.

BABY STORY TIME: Noon-12:30 pm at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: Fridays at 12:15 pm – info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

FREE TAX HELP EVENT #2: 4-8 pm in the library at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle), for students and families, no appointment needed, info in our calendar listing.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE BOOTHS: This year’s Girl Scout Cookie in-person sales start their second weekend today! Go here to look for a cookie booth near you – multiple troops are selling at various spots in West Seattle.

OPEN MIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Open mic for all genres at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6-8 pm, all ages, no cover.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Miss World, Tapwire, Someone’s Daughter, Yeti Set Go, doors at 6 pm and music at 7 pm, details here, $10, all ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Justa the Bob Oligarch tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), doors at 9 pm, $18 cover, $5 skates, 21+. Tonight’s slate: Mother Root, Fox Medicine.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or calendar, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!