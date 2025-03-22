SUNDAY PREVIEW: West Seattle Kiwanis seed giveaway at Farmers’ Market

Last fall, the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle said it would again give away vegetable and flower seeds in spring so that educators and parents could help kids learn about growing plants. Spring is here, and Kiwanis members have announced that they will be at the market tomorrow with the seeds:

Free seeds will be distributed this Sunday, 3/23, at the Farmers’ Market from 10 AM to 1 PM, as part of the Kiwanis Seed Project. Those who requested seeds in November and December can pick them up. There are extra seeds for those who would like to grow vegetables and teach youngsters how food is grown. Seeds for classrooms will be distributed also.

Look for their booth at the south end of the market, California and Alaska.