SUNDAY PREVIEW: ‘Rain Music’ concert with Music Northwest, featuring world premiere of ’17 Names for Rain’

Another chance this weekend to be the first to see and hear a new work performed! West Seattle’s Dr. Jane Harty leads Music Northwest, which presents a concert on Sunday appropriately titled “Rain Music,” featuring a world premiere. Here are the details:

Music Northwest presents “Rain Music” on March 16th, 3 pm, Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill). This Music Northwest Concert Series event features the world premiere of “17 Names for Rain” by Northwest composer Sean Osborn.

The concert also features music by Debussy, Chopin, William Grant Still, and Nadia Boulanger for clarinet, violin, cello, and piano in various combinations. In addition to clarinetist Sean Osborn, Northwest artists include Emily Hu, cello; Quinn Price, violin; and Jane Harty, piano. Tickets are available at www.musicnorthwest.org. Students age 25 and under may request FREE tickets by calling Music NW at 206-937-9792. (Student comps must be reserved at least 24 hours in advance). General admission is $20; Seniors $18; Students at the door, $10.

“17 Names for Rain” is the 9th piece commissioned by Music Northwest, a project which began in 2005. In 2024, our commissioned piece, “To the Invisible Listener,” in memory of Rev. Ronald Marshall by Juilliard composer Jacob Beranek, has been nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in Music. It was premiered in West Seattle in December of 2024. Music Northwest has received long-term support from the Seattle Office of Arts and Culture, King County 4Culture, ArtsFund, and ACMP (the Chamber Music Fund based in New York City). The Director, Dr. Jane Harty, recently served on the National Endowment for the Arts Music Panel during the Biden administration. Music Northwest is strongly committed to DEI programming, and past commissioned pieces have been set to texts by Phyllis Wheatley and Native American poets.

Music Northwest also offers annual Chamber Music Camps for both youth and adults, with gala concerts produced in West Seattle churches since 2002. For more information, please go to www.musicnorthwest.org