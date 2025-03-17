ST. PATRICK’S DAY SCENE: Fancy footwork in West Seattle, courtesy of Comerford School of Irish Dance

You can imagine that St. Patrick’s Day is busy for dancers from West Seattle-based Comerford School of Irish Dance. More than a dozen of the school’s students spent much of the day performing, including this stop this afternoon at the Center for Active Living in The Junction, where a standing-room-only crowd filled the upstairs hall:

The Comerford School’s Mike Nagan told the audience a bit about the school, which holds classes Tuesdays and Thursdays at the West Seattle VFW Hall in The Triangle (3601 SW Alaska).