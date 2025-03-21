Spring sunset watch, Day of Forests walk, music, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Camellia, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Later than usual because of this, here’s our Friday highlights list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TILDEN SCHOOL BOOK FAIR: Make a purchase at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW) through Sunday, mention Tilden School (WSB sponsor) at checkout, and part of the proceeds will benefit the school.

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: Started at 10 am and continues until 11:30 am, weekly free drop-in playtime at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

FREE TAX HELP: Drop-in help at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), 11 am-4 pm, appointments recommended.

BABY STORY TIME: Delridge Library’s weekly story time is CANCELED today.

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: Fridays at 12:15 pm – info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

CALM YOUR NERVOUS SYSTEM: Online guided meditation 12:30 pm-1 pm, free series with Dr. Zoë Linkletter, ND, of Neighborhood Naturopathic and Primary Care (WSB sponsor) – info here, including how to sign up.

MEET AND GREET WITH EMILY KINNEY: 3 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) – our calendar listing explains the rules for participating.

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF FORESTS: Take a walk at Camp Long (5200 35th SW), 3:30 pm.

SPORTS: The only match/game being played locally today is at 4:30 pm, Chief Sealth IHS boys’ soccer vs. Eastside Catholic at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. (2801 SW Thistle)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Dublin Abbey at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6-8 pm, all ages, no cover.

FULL LIFE CRISIS AT THE SKYLARK: West Seattle’s own Full Life Crisis and friends, doors at 6 pm and music at 7 pm, more info here. $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

OPEN MIC AT KENYON HALL: This month’s showcase starts with 6 pm signups at the historic venue, all ages. (7904 35th SW)

EQUINOX SUNSET WATCH WITH ALICE: It’s the first full day of spring and tonight’s the night for Alice Enevoldsen‘s change-of-seasons sunset watch at Solstice Park (upslope at 7400 Fauntleroy Way SW), 6:30-7:30 pm, all ages, fun and educational.

JAPANESE BREAKFAST LISTENING EVENT: Hear the new album, 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW).

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Vitamin D tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), doors at 9 pm, $18 cover, $5 skates, 21+. Tonight’s slate: Accidental Stuntmen, Roxbury Saints.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!