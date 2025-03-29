West Seattle, Washington

SPORTS: Chief Sealth IHS vs. West Seattle HS boys’ soccer match

March 29, 2025 11:21 am
(WSB photos by Jason Grotelueschen)

Our area’s two biggest high schools faced off in a boys-soccer match on Friday – Chief Sealth International High School vs. West Seattle High School at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex.

The Wildcats got out to an early 1-0 lead, and the Seahawks never caught up.

Final score was WSHS 2, Chief Sealth 0.

Both teams have matches on Monday afternoon – WSHS (2-3) vs. Seattle Academy, 4 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield; CSIHS (1-4) vs. Evergreen, 4:30 pm at NCSWAC.

