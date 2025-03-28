ROAD-WORK UPDATE: White Center detour ending early

4:37 PM: King County Roads announced late this afternoon that its closure of 16th SW is ending earlier than planned:

We’re opening early! Our crews plan to reopen the intersection of 16th Ave SW & SW 104th St today, March 28th. Expect lane restrictions & reduced parking thru April 18.

The closure was for utility work preceding a bigger project to rechannelize and repave stretches of 16th between. 100th and 106th. Here’s the backstory.

5:23 PM: Just went over to check; it’s indeed open again.