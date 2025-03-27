ROAD WORK ALERT: Next week’s North Delridge project

(SDOT camera, looking north over Delridge Way north of Genesee)

If you’ve noticed the signage on Delridge Way near Genesee and wondered about the impending “traffic revision,” today we obtained the official SDOT notice for long-in-the-works northbound repaving:

What: Street Repaving

Where: Delridge Way SW between SW Genesee St & SW Dakota St

When: Monday, March 31 – Monday, April 7. 7 AM – 6 PM each day.

*Weather permitting

At the location and hours listed above:

 SDOT will replace several concrete panels in the northbound lanes of Delridge Way SW between SW Genesee St & SW Dakota St.

 Parking will be restricted:

o 72 hours before work starts and parking restrictions begin, “NO PARKING” signs will be placed on the street.

 SDOT crews will facilitate and maintain driveway access to the homes fronting the northbound lane between SW Genesee St & SW Dakota St to the extent possible.

 Sidewalk access will not be impacted.

 Contact King County Metro for bus-stop impacts.

o Lane shifts will be in effect 24 hours a day for the duration of the project.

 Northbound traffic will be shifted to the southbound travel lane.

 One northbound lane and one southbound lane will be maintained on the west side of the median.

 Northbound traffic will be restricted from turning left onto SW Genesee 24 hours a day for the duration of the project.