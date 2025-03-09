REGISTRATION TIME! 2025 West Seattle 5K set for May 18

(2024 West Seattle 5K – photo by David Hutchinson)

It’s official! The West Seattle 5K will bring runners and walkers to the beach on May 18, and registration is open now! Here’s the announcement:

West Seattle High School PTSA, staff, and students are excited to announce the return of the annual West Seattle High School 5K on Sunday, May 18, 2025. All profits raised from the West Seattle 5K are used by the PTSA to fund classroom supply needs and student-led initiatives, as well as a monthly staffed Saturday Study Hall that benefits an average of 100 students each session.

Thousands of runners and spectators from all corners of Puget Sound and beyond have participated in this 5K in the past 15 years. In 2024, we had 1,570 participants, a 27% increase over the previous year, and we raised over $42,000 for West Seattle High School PTSA! Participants are drawn to the event by the family fun, the gorgeous scenery, a flat and fast course starting and finishing at the Alki Bathhouse, and all the amenities that Alki Beach has to offer. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers in many categories.

(2024 West Seattle 5K – photo by Lynn Hall)

Coming back for a third year is a friendly competition among West Seattle High School students. The goal is to see which grade and/or club gets the most classmates to register. The winning grade or club gets out of Homeroom early for a special treat and cash ($250) to their grade level ASB. “We have heard from event runners that they didn’t know this event benefited the high school so we want to make sure to raise that awareness as well as get as many high schoolers involved as possible,” says Kelley O’Connor, event co-chair. Be sure to select your grade and club when registering.

“As you know, Seattle Public Schools is facing an enormous budget shortfall and limited funding for the programs we know our students need,” says WSHS PTSA president Holly Rikhof. “The WSHS PTSA is dedicated to funding the academic and classroom support we have long taken for granted at West Seattle High School. Until 2023, our students benefited from a levy that funded a robust tutoring program, including school-day, after-school, and Saturday tutoring. This year, we have been able, through your generous donations, to fund a monthly staffed Saturday Study Hall that benefits an average of 100 students each session, classroom supply needs and student-led initiatives.”

There are buttons on the registration page to donate to the 5k if you’d rather sleep in that morning or don’t wish to run/walk. This is a community neighborhood high school and we hope residents will feel generous in supporting the school and local students. This is a fun way to directly give back!

Registration is live now at westseattle5K.com and getmeregistered.com/WestSeattle5K

Pricing:

-Adults are $40 (5/10 raises to $45)

-Youth 19 and under are $20 (5/10 and later is $30)

-West Seattle High School students are $20 (5/10 and later is $30)

-West Seattle High School staff is free (need passcode and can buy shirt for $15)

-Kids under 6 are free (no shirt included, but can buy for $15)

We have amazing sponsors to thank: West Seattle Runner, Dragonfly, Sea Pines Physical Therapy, Neighborhood Natropathic, The Joint Chiropractic, Northup Fundraising, Punch Drunk, West Seattle Blog, and so many more. Please go to www.westseattle5k.com to see all sponsors!

The West Seattle PTSA is a 501c3 non-profit Parent, Teacher and Student Association of West Seattle High School. We provide parent education, opportunities for families to connect to the school community, and support for education through fundraising and advocacy.

Questions and sponsorship inquiries, please email: westseattle5k@westseattle5k.com.