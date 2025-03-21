Police respond to report of gun at Denny International Middle School

Police responded to Denny International Middle School around 11 am today after a report of a possible gun on campus. We don’t have confirmation yet that a gun or other weapon was actually found, but Seattle Public Schools did provide this letter that Denny’s principal Mary Ingraham subsequently sent to the school community:

Dear Denny Families and Staff,

Our school is committed to ensuring the safety of our students and staff. I want to share with you an incident within our school today.

This morning, we received reports that a student had a weapon on campus. We immediately called the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and the SPS Safety and Security team. School administrators were with all students involved from the time of the report until it was resolved. There remains an increased security presence this afternoon, but classes have continued as normal.

Please know that we take safety in our buildings very seriously. Any threat made by a student that impacts the safety and security of our students will have an immediate response from myself and district staff.

We appreciate our students and staff for their vigilance and quick reporting, as well as the swift response from our security team and law enforcement partners.

Maintaining a safe learning environment is our highest priority, and we encourage everyone to continue sharing any concerns with school staff and administrators. Any community member or student can also use the SPS Safe Schools Hotline 206-252-0510 to report any threats to our school. This phone number is managed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, year-round.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact me. I will be happy to speak with you directly.

Thank you for your support in keeping our school safe.

Sincerely,

Principal Mary Ingraham

Denny International Middle School