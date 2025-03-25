One night only! Our Lady of Guadalupe 8th graders invite you to ‘Frozen’

As we cool down from a recordsetting warm day (73 degrees!) we have a truly cool invitation: The eighth-graders of Our Lady of Guadalupe hope to see you in the audience at their one-night-only performance of “Frozen” this Thursday:

On with the snow! Our OLG 8th graders are thrilled to invite you to their one-night only performance of Frozen! All friends, neighbors and community members welcome!

Where: Our Lady Of Guadalupe School (Walmesley Center & Gym) – located on the stage inside the gymnasium:

3401 SW Myrtle St (34th & SW Myrtle)

When: Thursday, March 27th, 7:00 pm (doors open at 6:30 pm)

Show Run Time: approx 40 minutes

Cost: The event is free with a suggested donation of $1 per person. We are accepting donations to help us recoup our costs and to help build our volunteer parent, teacher and student-run program.

Concessions: Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase before and after the performance. Proceeds benefit our 8th grade musical program at Our Lady Of Guadalupe. No outside food or drink, please.

Please come check it out and support our West Seattle community. The show is one night only – don’t miss it!