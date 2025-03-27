Missed opening night of ‘Chicago’ at WSHS? Five more chances to see ‘ambitious and elaborate’ production

The West Seattle High School production of “Chicago,” which opened tonight, is so big, it has its own trailer video (watch it above)! And a triple-digit total of students and others involved. Here’s the overview:

Get ready to be razzle-dazzled as West Seattle High School proudly presents Chicago: High School Edition, bringing all the glitz, glamour, and intrigue of the legendary Broadway musical to the local stage! The production continues on March 28, 29, and April 2, 3, and 4 at the West Seattle High School Auditorium. Tickets here!

Set in the roaring 1920s, Chicago follows the story of Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, two fame-hungry women caught up in a whirlwind of crime, corruption, and showbiz. With iconic Kander & Ebb songs like All That Jazz, Cell Block Tango, and Razzle Dazzle, this thrilling production promises an unforgettable night of music, dance, and drama.

The cast, crew, and orchestra are fantastic this year and feature some very talented seniors, making this production especially meaningful. This production is one of the most ambitious and elaborate ever attempted by the high school. The set alone is a major achievement… but you have to come see it to appreciate it!

“This show is a celebration of all of our students’ hard work and artistic excellence,” said Daniel Wiener, the production’s director. “We’re thrilled to share their incredible performances with the community.”

Tickets are available at westsidedramatickets.ludus.com/index.php

Don’t miss your chance to experience this spectacular production and support the future stars of musical theater!