LIFTOFF! West Seattle High School’s Rocketry Club looking for a boost

(Photos courtesy WSHS Rocketry Club)

We love hearing from, and about, clubs, teams, and other student achievers at local schools. There’s always something someone new – this is the first time we’ve heard from a Rocketry Club! Here’s the message they asked us to share with you:

We are West Seattle High School’s Rocketry Club! We compete in rocketry competitions, where we have to design, build, and fly our own rockets to a set altitude and get down without breaking our payload of two eggs. Our club is working to break accessibility barriers to STEM in the school and create a welcoming environment for students to learn, make mistakes, and have fun. As a competitive club, our goal is to build a team of students — and a rocket — to win The American Rocketry Challenge, a nationwide competition for student rocketeers! Our club is often found late at night after school trying to fix a problem, having fun, and building rockets. We are unique in our competition, being one of very few schools to have an active controlled airbrake that eliminates randomness from our launches.

While this airbrake is very cool, it is also very costly, and our club needs more funds in order to sustain our rate of development. With the competition deadline soon approaching, we are seeking donations to our club for us to buy more parts for our rockets. Currently our team has spent over $1,700 out of pocket, and we need the help of the community in order to get the resources needed to be one of the top 100 teams that make it to finals this year. Any amount of money would be greatly appreciated! These donations would go to buying more rocket motors, spare electronics, and extra rocket parts. Thank you for supporting the West Seattle High School Rocketry Club!

schoolpay.com/pay/for/Rocketry-Club–Donations/S2NkHt

Updates on our club can be found on Instagram at wshsrocketry!