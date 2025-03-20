‘Keep baseball and softball alive’: A pitch for help, if you can

Spring sports are under way at local high schools. One is asking you to warm up your throwing arm and help. Here’s the request we were asked to share with you:

Baseball and softball aren’t just sports at Chief Sealth International High School — they’re a source of pride, teamwork, and opportunity for our students. But right now, our teams are facing a serious challenge. Many talented young athletes in our community simply can’t afford to play.

The cost of gear—gloves, bats, cleats, and protective equipment—is too high for some families.

Field maintenance and facility upgrades are desperately needed.

Without proper funding, fewer students are able to participate, threatening the future of these programs.

We refuse to let financial barriers stop our students from stepping up to the plate.

With your support, we can provide:

⚾ Scholarships for student-athletes who can’t afford fees

🥎 New equipment to ensure every player has what they need

⚾ Team building activities to create a safe and welcoming space

🥎 Coaching and mentorship to inspire and grow our program

Every dollar makes a difference. Whether you’re a proud alumni, a local business, or a fan of the game, you have the power to keep baseball and softball alive at Chief Sealth International High School.

Donate today and help our student-athletes continue playing the game they love!

chiefsealthptsa.schoolauction.net/csihsplayball/give