Irish food, dance, and music for St. Patrick’s Day, and other West Seattle Monday highlights

(Schmitz Park, photo by Christopher Boffoli)

On the day where everybody can be honorarily Irish, St. Patrick’s Day, here are three West Seattle celebrations:

IRISH DANCE: All are welcome to watch dancers from the Comerford School of Irish Dance perform at the Center for Active Living, 1:15 pm. (4217 SW Oregon)

IRISH FOOD AND DRINK: Here’s what’s up at Circa (2605 California SW; WSB sponsor):

Tonight we will have a special menu in addition to our regular menu with dishes including corned beef, shepherd’s pie, Irish soda bread, and Guinness brownies. Drink specials, lots of decorations, & plenty of The Pogues will be playing. One of our biggest nights of the year!

HIGHLAND PARK CORNER STORE TURNS IRISH PUB: It’s a tradition at Highland Park Corner Store, 5-8 pm tonight, visit for “loaded baked potatoes and corned beef sandwiches, green beer, shamrock ice cream scoops, Irish tunes”! (7789 Highland Park Way SW)

Also on the list today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BABY STORY TIME: Noon at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: See City Councilmembers preview what’s ahead for the week and get briefed on current issues such as what’s happening in the Legislature, 2 pm. The agenda explains how to watch (no public-comment period at this meeting).

HOMEWORK HELP: Drop-in time for students to work with volunteer homework helpers at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4-5:45 pm.

TELEPHONE TOWN HALL: 6 pm, “telephone town hall” with 34th District state legislators (participating from Olympia), as previewed here. If you don’t get the call with the option to participate, you can call 855-756-7520 and enter 120781# when prompted for the extension number.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players included!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: Not meeting tonight.

MEDITATION AT ALKI UCC: It’s back, every Monday. Doors open at Alki UCC at 6:45, meeting is from 7-8:30. (6115 SW Hinds)

COMEDY NIGHT! The monthly show at Otter on the Rocks, produced by West Seattle-based Cozy Comedy, features Davey Wester. 7 pm, check here for tickets ASAP. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA: Three Monday night sessions! … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: More Monday night meditating – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: The Alley features music on Monday nights, jazz with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Monday night, sing your heart out during karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Thanks to everyone who sends info for our calendar – if you have something to add or cancel (or otherwise update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!