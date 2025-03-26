HPAC, home-selling strategies, two book clubs, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Tuesday beachgoers during record warmth, photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Wednesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Wednesdays at 10 am, too! Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy.

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore’s new location. (4522 California SW)

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: All levels welcome, noon-4 pm at The Missing Piece (35th/Roxbury).

REJUVENATE YOGA: Weekly class at Viva Arts, 1:30 pm. Drop-in. $20. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

TODDLER STORY TIME AT SW LIBRARY: 3 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

HOMEWORK HELP: 4-7:30 pm free drop-in help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

VASHON SUPERINTENDENT MEETUP: 5-6 pm, the Vashon Island School District’s superintendent is scheduled to be at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) to chat with families.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it instead of discarding it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

BE A SMART SELLER: Thinking about selling your home? West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor) shares the strategic secrets of success, 6 pm event, free!

PAPER BOAT BOOK CLUB: 6 pm, Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW) hosts its book club, this time discussing “The Office Of Historical Corrections” by Danielle Evans.

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Open invitation to the group’s weekly meetup, 6-8 pm at Great American Diner & Bar. (4752 California SW)

FREE GROUP RUN: All runners, all levels, are invited to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

HPAC: The community coalition for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge gathers at 6:30 pm at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), with topics including the city’s encampment response – here’s the preview.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate – tonight it’s Arthur James. (7902 35th SW)

TRIVIA x 3: Three Wednesday trivia locations on our West Seattle list: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

MORBIDLY CURIOUS BOOK CLUB: 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) – see our calendar listing for this month’s book details.

MUSIC BINGO: Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Ready to step up to the mic and show your talents? 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Planning an open house, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, show, meeting, presentation, etc., that’s open to the community? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!