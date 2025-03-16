HAPPENING NOW: St. Patrick’s Day eve with Irish Fest at Ounces

(WSB photos by Hayden Yu Andersen)

Ounces Taproom & Beer Garden in North Delridge is starting St. Patrick’s Day celebrations a day early, with a host of activities today until 7 pm. It began at noon today, with an all-ages free Irish line dancing class, led by the West Seattle Irish Dancers (photo above), and a Green Fun Run along the Alki Trail.

They will be serving green beer, Irish stout, as well as green and glittery cider (courtesy of One Tree Hard Cider). This is one of the St. Patrick’s Day-themed West Seattle events featured on the list we published Saturday, as well as today’s full WS event rundown. (If we’re missing any, please let us know!)