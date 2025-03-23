HAPPENING NOW: Kiwanis Club of West Seattle’s seed giveaway at Farmers’ Market

(WSB photo: Denis and Mike from the Kiwanis Club with a booth visitor)

Classic showery spring weather brings thoughts of gardening to come. The Kiwanis Club of West Seattle is hoping to make it happen for more classrooms and families with its annual seed giveaway; today’s the day, at the Kiwanis booth at the south end of the West Seattle Farmers’ Market. Though the pickup of vegetable and flower seeds is geared for the teachers and parents who responded to the invitation we published last fall, they have some extras too, first-come first-served. Supporting youth is a cornerstone of what the Kiwanis Club does, and this is part of that. The seed pickup is scheduled to continue until about 1 pm.