GRATITUDE: One more round of ‘Scouting for Food’ results

Before last weekend gets too far in the rear-view mirror, we have more “Scouting for Food” results, this time from Pack 793, whose collection we’d previewed:

On Saturday, March 22nd, Cub Scouts from Pack 793 picked up 600 pounds of donations and delivered them to the West Seattle Food Bank. From the scouts, we thank all of our generous neighbors for making a difference in the lives of the hungry, and from the Pack leadership, an extra thanks for giving our scouts the opportunity to do good in our community.

Interested in joining Scouts? Check us out at pack793.com