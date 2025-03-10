Got something to say about who leads Sound Transit next? Special meeting Tuesday, with public comment and possible recommendation

With the Sound Transit board having already interviewed candidates for CEO – the only candidate name mentioned publicly so far has been board member King County Executive Dow Constantine – this might be your last chance to offer a comment: The board’s Executive Committee is having a special meeting 4-5 pm tomorrow (Tuesday, March 11). The agenda has a comment period followed by an executive session (non-public) and then possibly a recommendation of who the committee thinks the whole board should vote on. Here’s the agenda document, which explains how to participate either in person or remotely. (You can also email a comment now to meetingcomments@soundtransit.org.) Whoever is hired will take over at a pivotal time for the planning of West Seattle light rail, among other projects.