West Seattle, Washington

10 Monday

43℉

Got something to say about who leads Sound Transit next? Special meeting Tuesday, with public comment and possible recommendation

March 10, 2025 12:39 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Sound Transit | West Seattle news

With the Sound Transit board having already interviewed candidates for CEO – the only candidate name mentioned publicly so far has been board member King County Executive Dow Constantine – this might be your last chance to offer a comment: The board’s Executive Committee is having a special meeting 4-5 pm tomorrow (Tuesday, March 11). The agenda has a comment period followed by an executive session (non-public) and then possibly a recommendation of who the committee thinks the whole board should vote on. Here’s the agenda document, which explains how to participate either in person or remotely. (You can also email a comment now to meetingcomments@soundtransit.org.) Whoever is hired will take over at a pivotal time for the planning of West Seattle light rail, among other projects.

Share This

1 Reply to "Got something to say about who leads Sound Transit next? Special meeting Tuesday, with public comment and possible recommendation"

  • DC March 10, 2025 (12:51 pm)
    Reply

    The future CEO should have technical experience managing massive transit projects quickly and efficiently. His experience should not include injecting politics into transit and appeasing donors while delaying and degrading the actual transit service. Dow Constantine must not be CEO

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.