GIVING: More West Seattle ‘Scouting for Food’ success

Another local Scout troop has reported in with results of their “Scouting for Food” community donation drive. Here’s what Troop 282 asked us to share with you:

In the annual Scouting for Food project, Troop 282 scouts show how well they can work together for the better of the community. With the help of the adult volunteers, the Scouts were able to collect an impressive 863 pounds of food donations, which were then sorted out and transported to our local food bank.

The Food Bank’s generous support ensures that these contributions will go to families in need, thus making the project a huge success. This achievement is only made possible by the dedication of the participants, the Scouts and adults. This is because their efforts are in line with the values of service and kindness that Scouting embraces. If you didn’t get a chance to join in this year, there are plenty of opportunities to contribute in the future during Scouting

for Food. Thanks to everyone who made a difference – you have made a lasting impact in our community!

Troop 282 meets every Tuesday at 7:30 pm at West Side Presbyterian Church. If you’re interested in seeing if scouting is for you, stop by and join us.