A West Seattleite found an e-bike they’ve been trying to get back to its owner:

Comfort cruiser type, step-through bicycle found in North Admiral area on March 15. It has been listed on Bike Index for a couple of weeks and trying to reunite with its owner. Please contact with bike details to claim; color, make, model, serial number, etc. She’s a beauty.

Yours? Email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – and we’ll connect you.