FOLLOWUP: Vehicle-noise camera-enforcement bill advances in State Legislature

March 10, 2025 8:10 pm
During today’s weekly “briefing meeting,” the City Council, as usual, got updates on the State Legislature bills the city’s been tracking. Noting that legislators are now past the midpoint – 57 days into this year’s 105-day session – the city’s legislative liaisons said that the main bill to allow a “vehicle-noise enforcement-camera” pilot program has advanced; the state House passed HB 1423 57-40. District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka, who’s been advocating for that bill as a potential tool for problems in neighborhoods including Alki, asked the briefers what’s next. They said that though there’s a Senate version of the bill, the House bill is the “main vehicle” for this proposal, so it will likely have a public hearing in the Senate Transportation Committee sometime soon.

P.S. Our area’s state legislators – Sen. Emily Alvarado and Reps. Joe Fitzgibbon (who voted for the noise-camera bill) and Brianna Thomas (who voted against it) – plan a “telephone town hall” next Monday, March 17, at 6 pm. People throughout the district will get a call at that time inviting participation, but you can also call in; this page explains how.

  • T Rex March 10, 2025 (8:29 pm)
    Reading this in upper Fauntleroy and heard what sounded like a tank going 70 miles an hour down by the park about 10 minutes ago.  Not sure taking pictures will help or stop them, Seattle tends to want to play like tough guys but in the end they are not, let’s hope this time they will be. 

