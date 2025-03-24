FOLLOWUP: Revised dates for Hiawatha Community Center, Play Area reopenings

(Hiawatha CC last week – photo sent by Al)

The newest projected reopening dates for long-closed Hiawatha Community Center and Play Area projects were just announced by District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka, both for next year. His announcement says Seattle Parks expects that work at the community center will be done in time for a reopening in January 2026, while the play area renovation will be complete in spring 2026. The delays for the community center are explained as a dramatic expansion in project scope:

What began as a stabilization project has evolved into a FULL-SCALE renewal after uncovering significant defects in the original structure – including its infamous heat trap due to poor insulation and outdated infrastructure. The comprehensive upgrades now include seismic retrofitting, modernized kitchens, improved restrooms, renewal of the HVAC utility to an electrified system, and revitalized child-care spaces. The extended timeline was to accommodate a full decarbonization that was made possible by funding that was prioritized by community members during the 2023 Seattle Park District Cycle 2 planning process. The result will be a greatly enhanced public space, improving the functionality of the building, addressing long-term maintenance concerns, and enhancing the historic aspects of this building. The eventual reopening will mark a significant milestone for Seattle Parks as Hiawatha becomes the City’s first fully electric community center!

Work at the community center finally began a year ago, four years after it was closed; previous explanations for the delay had involved a half-million-dollar grant (about a sixth of the project’s budget).

Meantime, the play area work is expected to go out to bid late this summer, with construction expected to be complete in spring of next year. Councilmember Saka’s emailed announcement (read it in full here) explains, “This new play area had some delays due to changes in the City of Seattle’s stormwater code that required months of additional documentation,” as Parks explained back in January.

P.S. If you have questions about the Hiawatha projects, Parks’ project manager is scheduled to be at the next Admiral Neighborhood Association general gathering, 7 pm Tuesday, May 13, at Admiral Church.