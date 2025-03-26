West Seattle, Washington

26 Wednesday

58℉

FOLLOWUP: Here’s the $450,000+ starting-salary contract Sound Transit proposes for Dow Constantine to become CEO

March 26, 2025 1:46 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Sound Transit | West Seattle news

Toplines of the contract Sound Transit is offering Dow Constantine to become its next CEO – pending a two-thirds-or-more board vote tomorrow afternoon – are now posted on the ST website, in this proposed board motion. The base salary is $450,000; the contract would start April 1 and run through December 31, 2026, “with two one-year renewal options at the Board’s discretion.” The motion also notes:

A market study will be completed at the end of 2025 to determine a base salary for 2026 that will be set, at a minimum, at the average of market comparable salaries, but not less than the current annual salary. The same process will be applied to determine base salary for 2027 if the Board, in their discretion, renews the agreement for the 2027 one-year term.

In addition to the annual market-rate base salary increase in 2026 and 2027, for each year, an annual 3% to 6%-Base Salary increase will be awarded based on Mr. Constantine’s annual performance rating.

Various amounts for incentives and expenses are laid out, too:

*”An Annual Contribution Performance Award of $30,000 may also be awarded on based upon the achievement of mutually agreed to goals”

*”Mr. Constantine will receive an annual taxable expense allowance of $24,000 to defray routine business expenses incurred performing his duties under the employment agreement”

*”Mr. Constantine will receive a one-time home office equipment stipend of $10,000 to facilitate the initial setup of the CEO’s technology and equipment needs and to further the performance of the CEO.”

The board motion also goes into details of health benefits, retirement-account contributions, and travel. It’s not the actual full contract, though; we’re requesting that.

Share This

4 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Here's the $450,000+ starting-salary contract Sound Transit proposes for Dow Constantine to become CEO"

  • James March 26, 2025 (2:06 pm)
    Reply

    Seems like a huge conflict of interest to me. What makes him more qualified than all the other candidates who applied for this position? The fact he appointed the board members now those same board members will not vote him into the highest paying role at sound transit, how are KC voters ok wit this? Is this true democracy or democratic process or pure cronyism and favoritism, shuffling one highly paid govt position the next? Will we see a list of all other candidates who applied and were final candidates along with their qualifications and explanation of why they were not selected? This seems like nothing other than a corrupt back door sweetheart deal for Dow & should be fully investigated by an outside entity on behalf of the voters whose taxes are funding his salary and ST projects. 

  • HawkFan12 March 26, 2025 (2:06 pm)
    Reply

    If the $450k salary is comparable for other CEOs, so be it. But that $10,000 stipend for home office setup is absurd. Assuming he doesn’t already have a standing desk and two monitors (he does I’m sure), that would cost about $500-600 brand new. Come on! 

  • brizone March 26, 2025 (2:42 pm)
    Reply

    So actual performance-based compensation will constitute at most 5.8% of the cash outlined here (not including the value of all those other benefits, which will probably add another $75-100k).Sounds like par for the course at ST after such a secretive selection process.

  • lucy March 26, 2025 (2:47 pm)
    Reply

    Nepotism anyone?  Was this a fair hiring process, or did Dow get the job because, well.  It’s his turn to make the really big bucks!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.