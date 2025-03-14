FOLLOWUP: CARE Community Crisis Responders now officially available in West Seattle too

(WSB photo)

Michael, Vanessa, and Alfred are Community Crisis Responders with the city’s CARE Department Team. We caught up with them for a quick photo at Alki this afternoon as they wrapped up their first week of being available for calls in West Seattle and vicinity. As reported here previously, the CARE Team was able to expand to this area of the city once it grew in size, as budgeted, after its first year and a half. As explained here, CCRs – all behavioral-health professionals – respond (at least initially with police) to situations involving people in crisis or other behavioral-health emergencies. CARE – short for Community Assisted Response and Engagement – is led by Chief Amy Barden and is considered one of the city’s public-safety departments. Though they’ll eventually have workspace in this area, the responders told us they’re currently based downtown. (We might hear more about that when the mayor comes to West Seattle next week for a formal announcement that the CARE responders are now available here.)