CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Six-figure cost for damage and theft in Joint Training Facility burglary

(WSB photo. North-side JTF gate, bordering Arrowhead Gardens property; vehicle entry gate is off Myers, on east side)

When we first told you last Sunday about a burglary at the Seattle Fire Department’s Joint Training Facility in southeast West Seattle, SFD wasn’t sure yet about the total amount of property damage and items stolen. Now, spokesperson Kristin Hanson tells us, results of an “initial inventory” are in:

We have conducted an initial inventory of stolen and damaged items as a result of the break-in at the City’s Joint Training Facility on March 15. Right now, the estimate for damages and equipment stolen totals between $175k – $225k. The facility’s main and visitor gates were heavily damaged, along with an apparatus bay door, air compressor room door and a department pick-up truck. Three trailers on site were broken into and many tools were stolen. Additional measures are in place to prevent unauthorized access, and SFD is working with partner City agencies to determine how to permanently improve security at this facility.

On Sunday, the police report said the burglar(s) had gotten into the site at 9401 Myers Way S. by cutting through a fence, and that they later used an SFD vehicle to bash a gate.