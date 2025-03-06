COUNTDOWN: Two days until West Seattle recycle/reuse/shredding event

Just two days until the recycle/reuse/shredding event presented every year by the West Seattle Junction Association and WS Chamber of Commerce, 9 am-noon Saturday (March 8), at the usual place, the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor). As announced, this time you’ll be directed to park in the lot and walk your item(s) over to the dropoff station(s); assistance will be available for those with mobility challenges. Here’s the list again:
ACCEPTED ITEMS:
• Foam blocks
• Household batteries (no damaged batteries)
• Fluorescent tubes and bulbs (no broken bulbs, limit: 4 ft.)
• Small, empty propane camping canisters
• Small electronics (TVs, computers, etc.)
• Small appliances (non-freon)
• Paper for shredding (limit: 4 boxes of paper)
• Clothing, accessories, bedding, and curtains in good condition
• Home goods and toys
ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED:
• Stained, ripped, or worn-out fabrics
• Mismatched items (single shoes, etc.)
• Furniture
• Hazardous waste
• Automotive waste
• Construction waste
• Car seats
• Mattresses
• Household garbage, yard waste, or recycling
This is all free, first-come, first-served.
