COUNTDOWN: One week until Special Olympics of Washington Polar Plunge party @ Alki

March 1, 2025 3:23 pm
(WSB photo, 2020 Polar Plunge)

Next Saturday (March 8), around Alki Bathhouse, you can expect a lively celebration as the Special Olympics of Washington‘s fundraising Polar Plunge returns. The only thing this has in common with the New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim is that if you participate, you go into the chilly waters of Elliott Bay – but this one happens in waves, not in one giant group. And even if you’re not plunging, you’re invited to enjoy food trucks and a beer garden (details on that are here). It’ll be an all-day party at the beach (starting around 11 am), including a costume contest for plungers (12:15 pm). Here’s where to sign up (individuals or teams) to be part of the Plunging (which starts at 1 pm).

